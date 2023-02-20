Cyclone Gabrielle: Civil Defence warns of health risk from contaminated silt

Locals cleaning up around Gisborne. Photo / Nathan McKinnon, RNZ

People helping to remove silt from communities hit by Cyclone Gabrielle are being warned it is a health risk and they should wear masks.

Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green said dry silt was likely to contain faecal matter and other contaminants that could become airborne.

“People need to be very careful dealing with silt that has dried. Please wear a mask.”

Silt contamination of residential properties posed an immediate health risk to occupants, volunteers, and contractors working on response activities at these properties, Green said.

Disposal sites for silt were set to be confirmed Tuesday and until then, silt needed to stay where it was collected, he said.

Multiple properties and homes across the region were inundated with silt from the flooding associated with Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We estimate there is around 250,000m3 of silt to be removed from residential areas, 200,000m3 from Te Karaka properties and 50,000m3 from riverside properties in Gisborne city,” Green said.

“Up the Coast, there is even more and we are trying to get access first.”

Green also warned people to be mindful public facilities could also be contaminated.

“Please also need stay away from silt on public playgrounds around the district, we will get to these sites as soon as we can. However, our priority is silt in people’s homes,” Green said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience. Silt disposal sites are our focus for the planning team today,” he said.

“While there is no time pressure for the removal of silt, we understand that this is causing anxiety and we’re working on it.”

The silt on land was likely to mean a loss of production for the horticultural and agricultural sectors.

Staff from either EQC or the Insurance Council were expected in Gisborne soon, Green said.

The advice from insurance companies was to take photos and do not attempt any work to repair it unless you have spoken to your insurer first.

“If unsure, seek advice.”

More information can be found on the council website or email info@advisory.org.nz or phone 0800 777 299 or 03 379 7027.

