Ruawai College, pictured here, is a small snippet of Cyclone Gabrielles damage across Northland kura. Photo / Kaipara District Council

Schools across Tai Tokerau have opted to close again for Wednesday as fears for student safety remain and power outages continue to impact the region.

It will mark three days of closures for kura, with remote learning scrapped by schools as the true extent of power outages has been realised.

Maungakaramea School decided to preemptively close for Wednesday on Tuesday morning, as the school saw the partial collapse of a large tree, power outages and significant road blockages.

With Northpower currently working to get thousands back on the grid, it is unknown just how long it will take for schools to get internet access.

Parents are already anxious to find out whether their child’s school will be open tomorrow, some are even worried as to whether there will be unspoiled food for their lunchboxes due to power outages.

Hora Hora Primary School principal and President of Tai Tokerau Principals Association, Pat Newman said their school will remain closed, with hopes to re-open on Thursday.

Tikipunga High School has also decided to remain closed, with principal Alec Solomon saying the school has “a fair few leaks and a couple of new water features.”

He’s called a teacher-only day tomorrow in order to inspect the damage to learning areas.

“Some have come through completely unscathed, others not so. We will spend the day checking and cleaning our learning spaces and preparing to re-open for learning,” Solomon said.

Many schools are yet to make a decision as to whether they will be open or closed, as school grounds need to be assessed and the availability of staff needs to be measured, including Poroti School and Kokopu School.

Some schools chose to take the closure as a learning opportunity, with Whangarei Boys’ High School Principal instructing students’ to take on a “closed for good” challenge, where students try to give something back to their communities.

A list of open and closed schools across Northland can be found below:

Kaipara

Closed for Wednesday, February 15

Arapohue School

Ruawai College

Dargaville High School

Tangowahine School

Mangawahi Beach School

Paparoa Primary School

Matakohe School

Tangiteroria School

Selwyn Park School

Pouto Primary School

Paparoa School

Te Kopuru School

Whangarei

Closed for Wednesday, February 15

Bream Bay College, Waipū Primary School, Ruakaka Primary School and One Tree Point Primary School all decided to close, and will likely remain closed until Monday 20th February. This is to be reviewed by lunchtime each day.

Matarau School

Maunu School

Kamo High School

Maungatapere School

Manaia View School

Onerahi School

Tikipunga High School

Maungakaramea School

Parua Bay School

Raurimu Avenue School

Hora Hora Primary School

Hurupaki Primary School

Tauraroa Area School

Whangārei Boys’ High School

Whangārei Girls’ High School

Waiotira Primary School

Whau Valley School

Open for Wednesday, February 15

Renew School

Pompallier Catholic College open online for Wednesday and in person Thursday

Whangarei Intermediate School

Morningside School

Far North

Closed for Wednesday, February 15

Pompallier Catholic School

Ahipara School

Awanui Primary School-closed for the remainder of the week due to power outages

Bay of Islands College

Bay of Islands International Academy

Broadwood Area School

Harvest Christian School

Kaeo School

Kaitaia College

Kaitaia Intermediate School

Karetu School

Kaingaroa School

Kawakawa Primary School

Matauri Bay School

Moerewa School

Whangaroa College

Taipa Area School

Pukepoto School

Peria School

Papapuria Primary School

Oturu School

Oruaiti School

Opua School

Umawera School

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūtūtarakihi

Tautoro School

Open for Wednesday, February 15

Kaikohe East School

Northland College

Ohaeawai Primary School

Kerikeri Primary School

Rawene School

Oromahoe School

Springbank School

Riverview School

Schools have been instructed by the Ministry of Education to contact families themselves regarding whether they will be open or closed. Parents and caregivers may receive updates via the school's Facebook page or email.












