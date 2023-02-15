More than 10,000 people have been displaced up and down the North Island in the wake of what's been dubbed the "storm of the century". Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

By RNZ

Authorities are looking at “exploring alternate options via sea or air” for fuel supplies in areas hit hard by the Cyclone Gabrielle as Energy Minister Megan Woods describes fuel as a “lifeline service”.

Service stations are slowly reopening and parts of Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Tairua are relying heavily on generators. Z Energy said that as of Monday night, it had more than two weeks’ supply of fuel in Tairāwhiti, which is cut off from tankers getting through by road.

It was working closely with the Government to supply diesel direct to emergency services from mini tankers, Z said. It does not operate a terminal at Gisborne port, so relies on road deliveries.

Mobil said in isolated cases some locations may run out of specific products for a short while. This was echoed by Z.

BP said it was operating “to the fullest extent possible” and part of that was ensuring “the security of aviation and ground fuels supply in the most impacted areas”.

Flooding at the BP petrol station on Riverside Dr, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ruatoria, Te Araroa, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay townships are relying on fuel-guzzling generators, and so too are cellphone towers, with scores of generators flown to them across the regions today.

Gisborne Hospital said it had more than six days’ supply on hand to run its generators and could get hold of more. Te Whatu Ora said it was helping local response teams to make sure all health facilities had sufficient fuel to run generators.

Regional health authorities had information on fuel stock levels and refuelling schedules in case of any problems, it said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said the lack of power to run pumps, or roads blocked getting to them, was a bigger problem than lack of fuel stocks. It was providing generators and controlling road access.

“We are also exploring alternate options via sea or air, where needed,” Nema said.

A fuel sector co-ordinating body of Nema, fuel companies and retailers, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment had now been set up under the National Fuel Plan.

Requests about fuel supplies should go to local Civil Defence first, to co-ordinate with the others, Nema said.

MetService said heavy rain would continue to hit central New Zealand until Thursday with high waves along East Coast.