Flooding on Jervois St/SH14 at Ace Rental yard in Dargaville. Video / Ace Rental Ltd

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson says “it’s been a tough day” for his district as residents have been evacuated since the early hours of this morning as the threat of floodwaters rises.

Jepson said around 300 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas around Dargaville in a race against high tide at 7pm and nightfall.

“It sounds like we’ll have higher flooding effect than we had at high tide this morning,” Jepson said.

Evacuations began early this morning, starting with residents near River Rd and Mangawhare after the Awakino River burst its banks.

The move was a precautionary step as floodwaters began to submerge parts of Dargaville and fears of the incoming high tide.

Later in the afternoon, an urgent plea was broadcast to Finlayson Park Ave residents to evacuate immediately due to the risk of flooding.

Around 40 people have evacuated their homes in Dargaville. Photo / Kaipara District Council.

Ruawai locals concerned about the rising floodwaters were also encouraged to self-evacuate.

People were urged to stay with family or friends if possible but if unable to could seek shelter in one of the three evacuation centres set up in the Holy Trinity Church, old Greenways Trust Building, and the gymnasium at Dargaville High School.

The Ruawai community had also set up an emergency centre at Parirau Marae on Tana Rd.

”We think all vulnerable properties have been evacuated,” Jepson said. ”The aim was to evacuate those in vulnerable areas before it got dark.”

Jepson said some of Kaipara’s communities had been cut off and isolated - thousands without power and facing a growing list of closed roads.

“We have been told it may take some time to be everyone connected again.”

Police, FENZ, Armed Forces, and volunteer surf lifeguards have been working with council staff around the clock to ensure the safety of Kaipara residents, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, more police staff were airlifted by the New Zealand Defence Force to Dargaville to bolster numbers overnight.

“I also want to acknowledge the great lengths people are going to to clear the roads and get the power back on.”

Jepson thanked community members who had “opened their hearts and their homes” to offer accommodation.

“Thank you also to those who have been dropping food into our evacuation centres or pitching in with clothing, bedding or even setting up their own evacuation centres. You are bringing a little sweetness into the lives of people who are doing it tough just now.”

People evacuated from Mangawhare will not be able to return home until after tomorrow’s high tide and once the risk of flooding has passed.

Jepson encouraged those unaffected in the district to “please stay home” and abandon any non-essential travel.

For the first time in 20 years of operating Ace Rental’s Dargaville yard has been inundated by flood waters.

“I can’t believe it,” said Ace Rental Managing Director Clem Simpkin.

Cyclone Gabrielle dumped enough water overnight that Ace Rental’s Dargaville yard has been rendered inaccessible, although its Kerikeri yard is still operational and unaffected by flooding which means they’re still able to supply heavy machinery to Northland and deliver it where it’s needed on their trucks.

“We’re down but not out,” Simpkin said.

Ace Rental's Dargaville yard was inundated with floodwaters overnight. Photo / Supplied

Ace Rental is a northland-based hire company specializing in construction and earthmoving machinery, like excavators and sweepers that are used for a variety of jobs including the clearing of storm damage.

“We’ve seen a spike in demand for machinery that can help clear storm damage,” he said.

The Ace Rental team was busy overnight delivering excavators to help clear storm damage from roads, such as fallen trees.

Simpkin, a lifelong Northland resident, business owner and Dargaville native, said his thoughts were with Dargaville residents who had been impacted by the flooding and he applauded the efforts of emergency response teams and local volunteers who have taken control of the situation and are ensuring everyone is safe.

Yesterday, Dargaville businesses hurriedly sandbagged their premises ahead of Monday evening’s high tide, as the water was already rising up just below the stopbanks.

A welfare assistance number had been set up for those in Kaipara affected by the cyclone. Those needing welfare assistance could call 09 439 1111.

Twenty-one roads are now closed in Kaipara district, including Mangawhai Rd, where there has been a large slip across the entire road, between Coal Hill Rd and Cames Rd. A number of other roads are only passable with caution, including Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd. Kaipara District Council has asked people to avoid any non-essential travel.

People should report roading damage and other impacts by calling the council’s service centre on 0800 727 059.

”Be careful, hunker down,” Jepson said.

”There are lots of slips and trees down along with power outages,” he said.

”Look after yourselves. Stay put.”

For further updates, check the Kaipara District Council’s Facebook page.