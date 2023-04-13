Archie Murray, aged 7, of Havelock North is aiming to complete a triathlon every day in April. Photo / Warren Buckland

Watching the television news one night 7-year-old Archie Murray of Havelock North was inspired by a boy who was fundraising for some kids up in Muriwai who had suffered in a flood.

Archie asked his parents how he could help people in Hawke’s Bay after our recent floods.

His mother, Shanel Murray, said their former neighbours Michelle Skafer and Jill own Stable Hearts, a therapeutic horse centre, and they were the only people they really knew who were affected by the floods.

They lost 11 horses in the floods as well as their gear. Archie used to ride their horses.

“We really felt for them as we come from a horsey background in Cambridge.”

Stable Hearts uses horses as therapy for children with autism, anxiety or who have been through trauma.

Sports-mad Archie plays touch rugby, tee-ball and rugby at school, so a sporty fundraiser seemed the obvious choice.

“I do the run - two laps around our block which is 1.4km - and then I do the bike ride for 2km and come home and swim two laps of our cold pool.”

Archie’s activities are supported by a Facebook page and a Give a Little page which is currently at $2590.

Archie thinks that’s “pretty impressive”. He hopes they use the money to buy gear and horses.

“Stable Hearts is starting from scratch. Their equine centre was on Pakowhai Rd and had flood water up to the roof,” Archie says.

Archie Murray runs to raise funds for Stable Hearts. Photo / Warren Buckland

Murray said she had a phone call from Skafer, who said, “How awesome is Archie!”.

“Michelle was amazed at how his fundraising effort had kicked off and the support that we had gained already. She was over the moon.”

Archie and his mum will meet Skafer at the end of the month and talk about what she wants to do with the money.

Archie says he would like to get more.

“Maybe $10,000. That would be good.”