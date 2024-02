Ian Macdonald says after seeing the beautiful and productive Hawke's Bay region devastated in a matter of hours he knew they would be dealing with the cyclone's effects for years to come. Photo / RNZ / Lauren Crimp

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

When Cyclone Gabrielle smashed through Hawke’s Bay, civil defence controller Ian Macdonald was stranded in the South Island after a tramping trip. He arrived to chaos at Queenstown airport on Tuesday, February 14, with all North Island flights cancelled. There was no word from his family.

After a lengthy journey home - including a stint at the national Emergency Coordination Centre in the Beehive’s basement - Macdonald readied himself for what would be the biggest emergency response of his career, involving 1600 people over two and a half months.

A year on from the disaster, he sat down with Hawke’s Bay reporter Lauren Crimp to describe that first chaotic week.

*This interview has been edited for brevity. Some topics were off the table, due to the ongoing inquiry into the emergency response in Hawke’s Bay.

Describe your first glimpse of Hawke’s Bay.

When we flew in, it was a lovely day and you could see the water - but obviously, you couldn’t see the detail of the damage and what had happened.

On the drive home [in Napier] there were people queued up at service stations and supermarkets, and it was a little bit surreal from that perspective. I’ve spent close to 30 years in the Army Reserve and I’ve been overseas in the Middle East on operations and that’s the sort of thing that you see overseas. You don’t see it in New Zealand.

I got home and I finally managed to make contact with my family. My daughters ran out onto the road and gave me a big hug. Then I laid my pack down and said ‘Right, I need to go back to work’.

But the drive from Napier to Hastings, that’s when I sort of started to see, you know, the cars that were on the side of the road flooded out, the metres of silt. The bridge that I drive over to go to work every day, the vegetation and slash that was piled up onto that bridge which is many metres above above the water. The Tūtaekurī river was angry. And there were containers floating down, and apple boxes, and all this debris coming down the river.