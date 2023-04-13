Flooding in Wairoa after the river burst its banks due to heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Wairoa District Council's Emergency Controller

By RNZ

The government has announced a $10.8 million fund for urgent scientific research to help the recovery in areas hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the funding would support research into stopbank damage, air and water quality and mapping landscape changes.

More than $5.7 million has already been allocated.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“We must capture knowledge and learn from this experience if we are to build resilience in the face of future emergencies and extreme weather events,” Verrall said in a statement.

A portion of the funding has been ring-fenced to enable Māori communities to access science services to support decision-making, in line with Te Ara Paerangi - Future Pathways objectives to embed Te Tiriti in the research, science and innovation system and invest in Māori aspirations.

“While we are allocating funding to the most urgent and potentially impactful projects, I am pleased to see many science organisations, institutions and researchers reprioritising their existing funding to support research and science activities relevant to the response,” Verrall said.

Gisborne's Waipaoa River burst its banks in several places during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / LINZ

“I know that the sector will continue to be flexible to changing needs and demands as our communities recover.

“Once again the science community has come together during an emergency, just like it did to support the Covid-19 response. It’s encouraging to see the science community working together and being so responsive to the needs of New Zealand. This is how a well-functioning research, science and innovation system can work.”

