Auckland’s Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is set to reopen tomorrow after suffering flooding and damage from the city’s Anniversary Weekend storm and Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Auckland’s Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is set to reopen tomorrow after suffering flooding and damage from the city’s Anniversary Weekend storm and Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Auckland’s Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is set to reopen tomorrow after suffering flooding and damage from the city’s Anniversary Weekend storm and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The severe weather and “minor” flooding forced the aquarium to close its doors in late January and Gabrielle delayed any reopening.

Some staff stayed overnight while the aquarium was closed to keep a close eye on the sea creatures while they had an unexpected break from the crowds.

A spokesperson for Kelly Tarlton’s said all animals remained “safe and well” throughout the closure.

Staff have spent the past month cleaning up the flooding and caring for the animals.

“We’re thrilled to be reopening our doors and look forward to creating amazing memories for our local and international guests this year,” SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s general manager Dan Henderson said.

“During [the closure] the safety and wellbeing of our staff and guests have been our main priority,” he said.

“We are incredibly grateful to our team, guests and our parent company - Media Entertainments - who have been very supportive throughout the closure.”

Guests will be able to enjoy the newest Sea Cave Adventure exhibit featuring interactive digital games, augmented reality photos, a crawl-through slide and a “reinvigorated” rockpool.







