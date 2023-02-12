Video footage around the North Island shows the early heavy swells and winds from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle may cause rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding, slips and make driving conditions hazardous across the Western Bay of Plenty today.

Cyclone Gabrielle has been wreaking havoc across the top of the North Island overnight, with thousands of homes losing power, schools closing and trains, ferries and flights cancelled in the Auckland region.

An orange weather warning had been issued by MetService for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane for 21 hours from 9am today until 6am tomorrow.

Between 120 to 180mm of rain is expected to fall with peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h but its possible rates could increase to 20 to 30mm/h this afternoon and evening.

In a statement last night, MetService described the cyclone as “a widespread and significant weather event”.

“Significant heavy rain and damaging winds are forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand.

“In addition, large waves, storm surges and coastal inundation are expected about exposed eastern coasts of the North Island.”

For most, the worst is yet to come.



Rain intensity will increase ⬆️ today, especially this evening & tonight, from Auckland to the Coromandel, Gisborne & Hawke's Bay.



Flooding & slips will become more widespread with time.



Heaviest rain is the purple (🟣).#CycloneGabrielle pic.twitter.com/AnEKADbA8b — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 12, 2023

School closure

Tauranga Girls’ College has closed today due to the “unprecedented hazardous weather” and the suspension of all rural buses today, the school said in a social media post.

There will be no online learning available. Under Section 659 of the Education and Training Act 2020 and due to this weather emergency, Tauranga Girls’ College will be closed on Monday.

School will resume on Tuesday.

Transport

There were no major road closures in the Bay of Plenty overnight.

State Highway 25A in the Coromandel between Kopu and Hikuai remains closed until further notice after the road collapsed following a large washout last month.

The detour is SH25, subject to current road conditions, or SH2 via Karangahake Gorge.

Yesterday, SH29 was closed near Omanawa following a two-vehicle crash around 4.30pm but reopened a few hours later.

On Saturday, Waka Kotahi national emergency response team spokesperson Mark Owen urged people to avoid all non-essential travel in the upper North Island.

“Heavy rain and severe winds are likely to hit Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay.

“Many roads in these areas were damaged in the previous storm, the ground is already sodden, and they are particularly vulnerable to slips, flooding and closure.”

Air New Zealand cancelled all turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo airports at midday yesterday until midday tomorrow.

An aerial view of State Highway25A near the summit after a washout at the end of January. Photo / Philip Hart

Meanwhile, KiwiRail closed its rail network in the top half of the North Island yesterday evening.

No freight services would operate from Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty with rail lines from Auckland to near Marton closed, chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said.

“By closing these parts of the network, we’re ensuring commuters and our people aren’t exposed to potentially dangerous conditions,” Sivapakkiam said.









Coromandel

Thames Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said the region received a battering overnight but have so far pulled through.

He said they did not have evacuate anyone overnight but nearly 4000 residents experienced power outages and they are receiving reports of small slips and surface flooding.Towler said the area can expect another 400mm of rain today.

”Today is D-day for us,” he said.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has advised this morning that State Highway 25 Wharekaho in the Coromandel is closed due to a fallen tree.

One lane is open due to a slip on State Highway 25 at Whakatete Bay near Thames, and the road is open under a priority give way with temporary 50km speed restrictions in place.

In the Coromandel, 300 to 400mm of rain could fall in the ranges and 100 to 200mm was expected elsewhere between 9pm last night and 6am tomorrow.

A red wind warning was issued until 9am tomorrow and could cause widespread damage.

East to southeast gales with gusts reaching 120 to 130km/h or possibly higher depending on the cyclone’s track were expected before turning west to southwest tomorrow.

Footage of monster waves at Hahei Beach, Coromandel. Video / Matthew Davison pic.twitter.com/PfqEJze1ZO — nzherald (@nzherald) February 12, 2023

“Transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages,” MetService said.

“Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches.”

Power crews ready

On Friday, Powerco head of network operations Caz Haydon said it was likely heavy rain and strong winds “will cause damage and outages” after wet weather over the past month.

Gale force winds can cause trees and other debris to down power lines and heavy rain had the potential to destabilise power poles in already sodden areas.

Extra field crews were on standby.

“We do our very best to prepare for extreme weather events and respond quickly by having extra crews on the ground ready to make repairs and restore power to our customers,” Hayden said.

“Depending on road conditions, there may also be delays in crews reaching fault sites to start work.

“It’s incredibly important that if you come across downed power lines that you treat them as live at all times, stay well clear and contact our 24/7 emergency line on 0800 0800 27 27 27 or 111.”

Civil Defence’s storm tips

Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

Have grab bags ready for everyone in your family. These should include short-term essential supplies such as medications, snacks, water, torches, pet food, and baby formula (if needed).

Remove any debris or loose items from around your property and tie down heavy outdoor objects. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to wind.

Clear debris and leaves from external drains and gutters to prevent overflow or water damage in heavy rain.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

Power cuts could affect EFTPOS and ATM machines and cause internet outages, so make sure you have some cash at home or food and water to last 3 days, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed.