The Craters Mountain Bike Park was severely damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Craters Mountain Bike Park is likely to be closed for the next six months, a Bike Taupō committee member says.

The popular park was extensively damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle last month.

In a statement today, Taupō District Council said residents and visitors to the district should be aware Wairākei Forest would remain closed until it could be deemed safe to enter.

“It is appreciated how much people enjoy the use of the Wairākei Forest, in particular, for recreational activities but this is a privilege that needs to be exercised safely and responsibly,” the statement said.

“It is crucial that walkers, runners, dog walkers and bikers pay attention to signage and stay out of any forests that are closed. This is for your own safety.”

Bike Taupō committee member Rowan Sapsford said he understood the ongoing closure of the bike park was tough on the passionate mountain biking community but it was important to remember it was closed because it was unsafe.

“There are going to be some harvesting operations starting soon, which involve some pretty big machinery, which is going to make it even less safe.

“We still have more than 100km of trails in the district which people can ride. We’re not short on places to ride our bikes, which is good,” Sapsford said.

He said Craters was likely to be closed for the next six months.

For updates on closed trails visit biketaupo.org.nz/where-to-ride.