The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle has reached nine people as emergency teams continue to search for missing people. Video / Mark Mitchell / George Heard / Mike Scott

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle has reached nine people as emergency teams continue to search for missing people. Video / Mark Mitchell / George Heard / Mike Scott

About 3000 homes in Auckland are still without power following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Power outages were still affecting 600 households on the hard-hit West Coast, in particular Piha, Bethells and Muriwai.

Vector said it had worked with Auckland Emergency Management on the immediate needs of these communities, and the remaining work was “extremely complex and challenging”.

At some of those spots, power lines had been hit by trees or completely washed away by flooding.

Power has been restored to more than 35,000 homes in Auckland since the cyclone caused widespread damage over the last week.

Vector said additional staff would join its response from tomorrow. The crews would come from other network businesses which had spare capacity and were not required in other parts of the North Island.

“We know it’s difficult for people still without power, and that certainty over what to expect from here would help people make plans,” the company said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we are still finding that some faults have multiple issues which we do not discover until work starts, which makes restoration times challenging and changeable in some cases.

“In many cases, the first time we were able to access sites was last Wednesday or later due to safety reasons and road or site access.”

Clover Whiteley, from Waitoki, said houses in their area had been without power since Sunday, along with neighbouring areas Dairy Flat and Coatesville.

Most houses in these rural areas needed power to run their water pumps, and residents had been without drinking water and toilets over that period.

Whiteley said some people in the community had taken to digging toilet holes in their backyard. Others were running out of water for stock, she said.

“Everyone knows we are not as badly off as those on East Coast and our heart goes out to them.

“However we are all getting furious we are now eight days with no power, which means no water and toilets for anyone without a generator and we still have no ETA from Vector.”

Vector said it was providing estimated restoration times where possible.

“Some communities will receive these times sooner than others,” the company said. General information about restoration timelines were available on its website and was updated daily.

A large slip completely blocking Paturoa Rd, Titirangi. Several Paturoa Rd residents remain without power nearly a week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray







