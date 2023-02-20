Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle: 10 days with no power, seven days trapped - isolated Northland valley connects again with the outside world

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
20 FEB 2023 PM Chris Hipkins to give update on economic support, national state of emergency. Video / NZ Herald

20 FEB 2023 PM Chris Hipkins to give update on economic support, national state of emergency. Video / NZ Herald

They were 10 days without power and seven days trapped, yet the remote valley community knew others had it worse and help would eventually arrive.

At least here, in an almost forgotten corner of Northland,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand