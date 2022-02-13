Photo / NZME

A man has been taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries after a tree fell on his vehicle in Raglan.

Police said the incident was reported around 11.30am along Main Rd.

"It is understood the vehicle was mobile at the time," a police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred as New Zealand has been battered by high winds today caused by the remnants of Cyclone Dovi. The adverse weather could include gusts of up to 150km/h and

flooding, which has prompted authorities to suggest motorists stay off the roads if possible.

St John Ambulance dispatched one crew to the scene of the Raglan incident and treated one patient, who was determined to be in a moderate condition before he was taken to hospital.

The road has since been cleared, police said.