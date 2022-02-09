Have you been feeling the hot, muggy weather lately? NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff explains where it's coming from and how long it will last for NZ. Video / NZ Herald

Have you been feeling the hot, muggy weather lately? NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff explains where it's coming from and how long it will last for NZ. Video / NZ Herald

More wet weather is on the cards for New Zealand, with a tropical cyclone set to hit the Pacific later this week - including impacting on this country.

MetService say there is a tropical depression to the north of New Caledonia.

"This system may affect the North Island this weekend. Although it will no longer be a tropical cyclone, it still brings the risk of significantly heavy rain and strong winds," MetService says.

Victoria University (Metvu) is predicting the heaviest rain to affect the top of South Island from Sunday morning.

Just after 8pm, the Fijian Government named the system Tropical Cyclone Dovi.

Keeping an eye on the tropics!



A tropical depression to the north of New Caledonia is likely to be named a Tropical Cyclone by the Fiji Met Service overnight or tomorrow morning.



This system is forecast to move southwards. Official tracks found at: https://t.co/DF5jApwIOT (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aKjFyAnUR1 — MetService (@MetService) February 9, 2022

The current satellite image in the infra-red spectrum shows a developing weather system over Vanuatu.

It is predicted to develop into a tropical depression that is likely to impact New Zealand on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a meteorologist warned the hot and humid weather that some are enduring across the upper North Island is expected to stick around until early next week.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the conditions are a result of the weather system which saw heavy rain hit the West Coast last week.

"That [weather system] has stalled over the north of the country so all the humidity associated with that system is hanging around and unfortunately it's set to actually spread southwards," said Little.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre shows the predicted track of a yet to develop tropical cyclone. Photo / Supplied

Niwa forecaster Nava Fedaeff told the Herald that the conditions are also due to air travelling from the tropics north of New Zealand.

"While we can't travel to many tropical places at the moment, the air is coming to us instead and so it does feel almost Fiji-like in Auckland at the moment," Fedaeff said.

Satellite image in the infra-red spectrum shows a developing weather system over Vanuatu. Photo / Supplied

For the next five nights, minimum temperatures of 21C and 22C are forecast for Auckland - which is just 6C less than the city's high of 28C today.

Hamilton and Kaitaia had similar forecasts.

Hamilton would see highs between 25C and 28C during the week and lows of 20 and 21 while temperatures in Kaitaia will vary between 24C and 28C with lows between 21C and 23C.