A cyclist has been critically injured after crashing on a Devonport street early this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were in attendance at the bicycle crash on Vauxhall Rd on Auckland’s North Shore.

“The single-bicycle crash on Vauxhall Rd was reported to Police around 5.45am.

“One person has been transported to hospital with critical injuries.”

The spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Vauxhall Rd was currently closed while the scene was cleared.

Just before 9am a second adjoining road was closed.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said Tainui Rd was now closed due to the crash.

By 9.25am the roads were open with affected buses resuming their normal routes.

UPDATE 8:45AM



Bus services will continue to detour until further notice, due to earlier crash incident on Vauxhall Rd.

Tainiu Rd is now closed. Bus route 814 detour has now changed.

Stops 3465, 3457, 3478 and 3500 will be missed. Continue to expect delays. Updates to follow. https://t.co/aicw0EtcyW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 26, 2023

Earlier detours were in place with Auckland Transport warning of disruptions to rush hour travel in the area.

Bus services in the area were taking different routes and missing stops due to the closures.



















