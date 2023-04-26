Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Cyclist critically-injured in early morning crash on Devonport, Auckland street

More than 100 motorists lodge damage claims after road seal peels off, a new report looks at how to fix our education crisis and app error sees drivers wrongly accused of failing to pay for petrol in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A cyclist has been critically injured after crashing on a Devonport street early this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were in attendance at the bicycle crash on Vauxhall Rd on Auckland’s North Shore.

“The single-bicycle crash on Vauxhall Rd was reported to Police around 5.45am.

“One person has been transported to hospital with critical injuries.”

The spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Vauxhall Rd was currently closed while the scene was cleared.

Just before 9am a second adjoining road was closed.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said Tainui Rd was now closed due to the crash.

By 9.25am the roads were open with affected buses resuming their normal routes.

Earlier detours were in place with Auckland Transport warning of disruptions to rush hour travel in the area.

Bus services in the area were taking different routes and missing stops due to the closures.






