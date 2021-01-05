Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Curtain call: New owners plan to double Harvey Furnishings' $30m turnover

7 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Business partners Wade Glass and Paul Southam met at an Auckland cafe six years ago and now own sawmills, forestry assets and their latest acquisition, soft furnishing stores Harvey Furnishings. They tell Jane Phare how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.