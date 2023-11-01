Crushed into tree by car in Napier: Police issue warrant to arrest woman

Nastashia Edwards has a warrant to arrest over the hit and run in Napier. Photo / NZ Police

Police have issued a warrant to arrest a woman over a hit-and-run in Napier.

About 6pm on Thursday, October 26, the victim of the hit-and-run was in the front yard of a Wyatt Avenue address when a Mazda Astina struck her, crushing her into a tree.

The vehicle left the scene but was recovered from nearby Dockery Avenue.

The victim was transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical condition. She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police have issued a warrant to arrest Nastashia Edwards in relation to the incident.

Acting Detective Sergeant Dominic Brown said police believed Edwards could “help us understand the events that led to the victim receiving life-threatening injuries”.

“We ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to please contact Police via 105, referencing the file number 231026/8591.”