The cruise season goes full steam ahead in October, when passenger numbers for that month click over the 12,000 mark. The monthly visitor tally builds in the following months to peak in February at more than 30,000 passengers and tapers in March to about 27,000 visitors. Passenger numbers dip back in April to about 5,000, with only a few thousand expected during May.

The Ovation of the Seas, with up to 4819 passengers, will be the largest cruise ship to visit the Bay of Islands this season, with three visits planned.

While cruise ship visits for the coming summer are down on last year’s bumper 92 ships and over 150,000 passengers, the season will still have a significant impact on the local economy. Cruise season in Paihia will see the popular artisan market return to the village green.

The passengers are expected to pump up to $20m into the wider Northland economy and Parker said it’s much needed income after a torrid few years for Bay of Islands businesses.

‘’We’re very excited to get these cruise ships coming. It’s going to be a much needed boost to our businesses, and the wider area, which is great.

‘’The last four years have not been good, with the pandemic, cyclones, the road closures and the cost of living crisis all hitting us hard. So we’re looking forward to having them here.’’

Parker said Paihia came alive when the cruise ships were in the Bay, with other towns also benefiting from the visitors as they spread around the mid and Far North.

He said the news was exciting for businesses in the area and all those people who welcomed the cruise ships and their visitors.

‘’Paihia does a great job of welcoming passengers, with the Ambassador scheme, run by Business Bay of Islands and the Cruise Industry and Focus Paihia, which gives them a unique experience here.’’

There are also market days on the Paihia village green, cultural events and other activities to entertain the visitors.

”Having these visitors, that are not dependent on the roads to get here, is great.’’

Parker said bookings for the upcoming summer season in the Bay were looking good for the international visitor market.

‘’We’re a little concerned about the domestic market though, and particularly the Auckland visitors. Are they going to travel up this summer? We hope they do.’’

He said it was good news that SH1 over the Brynderwyns had reopened, but it was crucial to keep it open, along with a long term solution, to allow visitors easy access to Northland.



