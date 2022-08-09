Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Crown's preference for iwi and hapu results in urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing

6 minutes to read
A previous hearing of the freshwater inquiry by Waitangi Tribunal at Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt in 2012: from left former member Tim Castle, Ron Crosby, and chairman Judge Wilson Isaac. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A previous hearing of the freshwater inquiry by Waitangi Tribunal at Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt in 2012: from left former member Tim Castle, Ron Crosby, and chairman Judge Wilson Isaac. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

Tribal authorities such as Ngai Tahu are fighting a bid by the New Zealand Maori Council to limit the role of iwi in setting up planning committees under Resource Management Act reforms.

It is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.