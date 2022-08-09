A previous hearing of the freshwater inquiry by Waitangi Tribunal at Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt in 2012: from left former member Tim Castle, Ron Crosby, and chairman Judge Wilson Isaac. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A previous hearing of the freshwater inquiry by Waitangi Tribunal at Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt in 2012: from left former member Tim Castle, Ron Crosby, and chairman Judge Wilson Isaac. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tribal authorities such as Ngai Tahu are fighting a bid by the New Zealand Maori Council to limit the role of iwi in setting up planning committees under Resource Management Act reforms.

It is a battle royal in the Waitangi Tribunal between iwi-based groups who say they have the rangatiratanga and pan-Maori groups who says the distinctions between the groups divide Maori into first-class Maori and second-class Maori.

And once legislation is introduced to Parliament later this year, the bill is likely to become another magnet for debate over co-governance.

The bill replacing the RMA, the Natural and Built Environments Bill, is still being drafted but is expected to be introduced in October.

The Government has decided that there will be 14 regional planning committees throughout New Zealand comprising representatives of the local government and of Maori.

They will be autonomous decision-making bodies that will have to prepare a plan for every local authority in the region and monitor its implementation.

How the Maori representatives are to be selected was the subject of a priority hearing in the Waitangi Tribunal last week.

Janine Smith, deputy secretary of the Ministry for the Environment. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Government has given a broad outline of how the Maori representatives should be selected but it says there will be a large amount of flexibility within each region to allow for self-determination.

The Government wants iwi authorities and groups representing hapu to lead and facilitate discussions in each region as to how to appoint its Maori representatives.

They will be required to consult other Maori entities, such as the New Zealand Maori Council or the Federation of Maori Authorities. But iwi and hapu are to take the lead role.

They will be required to keep a record of engagement and to make it publicly available.

If they cannot reach agreement on how the Maori reps will be appointed, there will a dispute resolution procedure set out in the bill.

The committees will be a minimum of six altogether and a minimum of two Maori representatives.

The Maori Council believes that what the Government is proposing is a breach of the Treaty of Waitangi. The tribunal will deliver its findings by September 2.

The case also involves many luminaries, including the former Waitangi Tribunal chairman and former High Court Judge Sir Edward Taihakurei Durie, on the side of the Maori Council, and the former Attorney-General Chris Finlayson, acting for Ngai Tahu.

Former High Court judge Sir Taihakurei Durie. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Durie said post-settlement governance groups (legal bodies that receive Waitangi settlements), were "centralist, western constructs at odds with Maori custom and international standards for indigenous representation."

The Maori Council said iwi groups, the New Zealand Maori Council and the Federation of Maori Authorities should be responsible for leading the process to determine Maori representative on what it calls "partnership bodies" in each region.

Pan-Maori advocate John Tamihere, who is the chief executive of Te Whanau o Waipareira, the chief executive of the Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA), and an executive member of the National Urban Maori Authority (NUMA), hit out at modern iwi organisations and post-settlement governance entities as "elite" groups.

"Modern Iwi organisations such as PSGEs are feudal tribal constructs, dominated by an elite group that have no genuine connection to Māori at the hapū or whanau level. They are inadequate in that they cannot address the everyday problems of contemporary Māori life."

John Tamihere, chief executive of the Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency. Photo / Dean Purcell

He said the Maori Council had reached the peak of its influence in the 1908s and was less effective now "to the point where you could say that it has run itself."

But groups such as WOCA and NUMA had not reached the peak of their influence and were thriving and growing by the day.

He said that in the planning committee appointments, NUMA and its network of urban Maori authorities needed to have a leadership role in the same way that iwi post-settlement governance groups and hapu entities are recognised.

"It is a breach of te Tiriti for mana whenua Maori to be treated as first-class Maori, while tangata whenua Maori are treated as second-class Maori.

"There should be no first and second class when it comes to Maori, for we are all equal."

Lisa Tumahai, the kaiwhakahaere of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, responded to criticism of the role of post settlement governance groups.

Kaiwhakahaere of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu Lisa Tumahai. Photo / George Heard

She set out the structures of Te Runanga and its 18 different regions, and the connections it has with members wherever they live.

Professor Rawiri Tau of Canterbury University, who is the head of Ngai Tuahuriri, Ngai Tahu's largest hapu, disputed Durie's evidence.

He said many iwi adopted post-settlement governance entities not to become more western "but to become more themselves."

"That is not westernisation; it is modernisation."

The Maori Council was an example of a westernised institution imposed on Maori by the Holyoake Government under a law in 1962.

"Rangatiratanga in the Ngai Tahu takiwa resides exclusively with Ngai Tahu. There is no room in Ngai Tahu tikanga for any other answer."

Riki Gage gave evidence for the Freshwater Iwi Leaders Group and said his iwi, Te Whanau a Apanui, considered the NZ Maori Council "an institution of the state" and would not exist were it not for the statue creating them.

"They were simply empowered by the Crown to represent 'all Maori.' This, in and of itself, is a breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"To further entrench that breach by entrenching the NZMC 'as of right' into representative bodies as the NZMC seek is perverse, and it is an entrenchment of colonial breach we are not prepared to tolerate."

Ngarimu Blair, deputy chairman of the Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ngarimu Blair, of Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust, said the New Zealand Maori Council was not relevant to Ngati Whatua "and likely never will be".

"Most our hapu, especially our rangatahi, have no idea that NZMC exists. Nor do representatives of NZMC have the requisite mana or knowledge to establish any credible presence in our rohe of Tamaki."

A submission by Ministry for the Environment deputy secretary Janine Smith said that in order to uphold rangatiratanga under the Treaty did not necessarily mean it was appropriate for the Crown to play an entirely passive role.

"Being too flexible could open up the process to numerous legal challenges and could undermine the principles of partnership ... "

"We sought to strike a balance between providing for self-determination and greater inclusion for Maori groups, while also recognising the need for a low level of prescription to ensure the efficacy of the new system as a whole."

The tribunal panel comprised chairman Judge Wilson Isaac, Dr Robyn Anderson, Ron Crosby, Dr Grant Phillipson, and Professor Pou Temara.

The hearings were deemed part of the inquiry into national freshwater and geothermal resources (Wai 2358).