Hemi Rapata Meihana Cahill appeared on a murder charge in the High Court at Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Crown is expected to call 22 witnesses in the trial of a man accused of murdering Outlaws motorcycle club boss Peter Lui, which began in Napier this morning.

Lui, 63, died in Napier's Pandora industrial district on March 29, 2021.

Hemi Rapata Meihana Cahill, 30, appeared in the High Court at Napier before Justice Christine Grice and pleaded not guilty to being a party to murder, and assault using a motor vehicle as a weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery of an Outlaws motorcycle club patch.

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning read a list of 22 Crown witnesses to enable prospective jurors to identify if they knew anyone connected to the case.

A jury of seven women and five men was selected for the trial, which has been set down to last two weeks.

As the jury was being selected, Justice Grice thanked the jurors and acknowledged the disruption that the trial would bring to their lives.

She said the justice system "cannot operate without you".