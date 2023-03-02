Andy Ross competes in the sheepdog trials at the Northland Field Days yesterday. The country’s second-largest agri event returned after a two-year Covid-enforced layoff.

After a Covid-enforced hiatus, the town and country came out in force to the Northland Field Days yesterday on the first of three days of agricultural excitement.

Tractor pulling, lawnmower racing, sheepdog trials, a mobile farm and a best deer roar competition were among the attractions to go alongside the hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest in farming innovations.

Northland Field Days is the region’s largest agriculture event - and second largest in the country - and returns after a two-year Covid layoff. It finishes on Saturday.

For full details go to northlandfielddays.co.nz/

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along yesterday to soak up the atmosphere.

Toby, 11, and sister Charlee Christiansen, 4, have fun in the kids' cars.

The crew from Caro's Crazy Critters. From left: Andrew Jones, foxy pup Toby, Caro Jones and Bella Hansen with Chester the miniature pony.

Labour’s Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Northland MP Willow Jean Prime were among the MPs of all political colours doing the rounds at the Northland Field Days.

Michael Champtaloup from Fire and Emergency NZ with their "burning tractor" display at the Field Days.

Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot Steve Couchman with Federated Farmers president Colin Hannah and rescue pilot Rangi Pirihi say hello to Bruiser the orphaned calf.

Scott and Joanne Ramsey from Ruawai check out the Field Days in Dargaville.