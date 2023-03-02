Andy Ross competes in the sheepdog trials at the Northland Field Days yesterday. The country’s second-largest agri event returned after a two-year Covid-enforced layoff.
After a Covid-enforced hiatus, the town and country came out in force to the Northland Field Days yesterday on the first of three days of agricultural excitement.
Tractor pulling, lawnmower racing, sheepdog trials, a mobile farm and a best deer roar competition were among the attractions to go alongside the hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest in farming innovations.
Northland Field Days is the region’s largest agriculture event - and second largest in the country - and returns after a two-year Covid layoff. It finishes on Saturday.