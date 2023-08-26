Emergency services were called to a crash involving one vehicle in Ohakune early on Sunday morning.

The incident on Park Ave was reported around 12.30am.

Two ambulances and one helicopter attended, a St John spokesperson said.

“We assessed and treated one patient in a critical condition who was airlifted to Wellington Hospital and one patient in a minor condition, treated at the scene.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they attended to assist with ambulance services.

At 7.21am on Sunday, a police spokesperson said the road was expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.



