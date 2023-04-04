A record 42 senior teams have registered with Rotorua Netball this season. Photo / File

Hākinakina iwi Kāinga — Local Community Sport

OPINION

Netball Rotorua has just kicked off with a couple of rounds of grading fixtures before the main draw.

The premier grades have attracted three new teams this season. This will create interest, and competition while encouraging incumbent teams not to be complacent.

A record 42 senior teams registered this year, six more than last season.

Netball Rotorua volunteers Jacinta Church (left) and Raewyn Compton. Photo / Mary Thompson

Secondary school and intermediate school teams will start in term two and early indications suggest there will be an increase of teams here as well.

Netball Rotorua is trialling a neat initiative this season with a new format for intermediate teams this year by playing them on Tuesday afternoon and evening instead of Saturday morning. This was a suggestion from their members, so they are prepared to trial it for 2023. We all know how cold those Saturday mornings can be.

Secondary schools will continue to play on Wednesday evenings under floodlights. This has worked well for the schools and adds another dimension to the game.

Our little future Ferns have almost completed their netball for now. They played in terms four and one, and will finish at the end of this term.

The reason was that the winter months were too cold and wet for the young ones and playing in the warmer months has resulted in an increase in teams.

Sounds like they have found an attractive formula to grow the local game. They play every Monday afternoon after school and with 50 teams playing this term, the numbers suggest this has already been a success.

What has been impressive is the flexibility of Rotorua Netball, moving from the traditional Saturday-morning rituals, and creating an environment that I suggest will keep players engaged while attracting others.

Spreading the fixtures across the week also puts less pressure on resources and infrastructure and makes better use of facilities and security. Perhaps other codes might also see some benefits in their game by creating different environments for our kids and members to enjoy their chosen code.

Jacinta Church and Raewyn Compton are a huge part of the operation at the Westbrook Courts and do an amazing job with a small band of helpers to make this enjoyable for the kids.

Netball Rotorua is always looking for volunteers to help out. They do not need to be on the executive, just prepared to help set up, tidy up, do a bit of gardening, help with sideline behaviour and other interesting jobs.

If anyone would like to get involved, they just need to call up at the Control Room on any Saturday.

For your community sports news and stories, please contact Crispian.stewart@eves.co.nz



