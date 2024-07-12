Advertisement
Crisp sunny mornings and blue sky days to end as rain and gale force winds forecast

NZ Herald
Cool sunny mornings will be replaced with rain and wind from Sunday, especially in the North. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The sunshine and blue skies are about to take a backseat to wind and rain as temperatures are forecast to drop for the weekend.

Patchy rain and a “messy” week of weather are expected as a strong low heads our way.

The first week of the school holidays brought cool mornings and sunshine but the second will see rain and gale-force winds in some parts.

The east coast of the North Island will see showers in the coming days as the colder air spreads across the country.

A low over the Tasman Sea that’s giving the southeastern corner of Australia a burst of severe winter weather will also bring a few showers to Northland.

According to Weatherwatch the forecast for next week looks messy with a departing strong high and a fairly strong low on the Australian side of the Tasman Sea.

“Some areas will see rain clouds return, others - especially further south - remain drier - and that includes our southern ski fields.”

Milder weather comes in next week as high pressure continues to cross the country and drifts off to the southeast.

Metservice forecasts gale-force winds over much of the North Island on Sunday with Northland the most affected.

Rain will settle in by Monday with the upper North Island again the most affected.







