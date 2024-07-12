Cool sunny mornings will be replaced with rain and wind from Sunday, especially in the North. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The sunshine and blue skies are about to take a backseat to wind and rain as temperatures are forecast to drop for the weekend.

Patchy rain and a “messy” week of weather are expected as a strong low heads our way.

The first week of the school holidays brought cool mornings and sunshine but the second will see rain and gale-force winds in some parts.

The east coast of the North Island will see showers in the coming days as the colder air spreads across the country.

A low over the Tasman Sea that’s giving the southeastern corner of Australia a burst of severe winter weather will also bring a few showers to Northland.