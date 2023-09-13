Criminal defendants among those invited to meeting offering up to $75 Prezzy card for attendance

The Ministry would not confirm who attended the events.

The Ministry would not confirm who attended the events.

Criminal defendants in Hawke’s Bay were among those being incentivised with Prezzy Cards up to a value of $75 for attending meetings on their court experiences.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the event was “open invite” and promoted with posters and information leaflets at the Napier and Hastings District Courts.

“Information about the wānanga was also sent through existing iwi communication channels such as their iwi pānui and iwi provider network, as well as in Tīhei Kahungunu.”

Chief operating officer Carl Crafar told the Herald two wānanga were held, one at the Napier District Court on September 5, and another at Hastings District Court the following day.

“Participants included people with experience of the Family and District Court system in different capacities - this could be as a defendant, but also as a victim of crime or as wider whānau.”

To compensate people for their time and travel costs, Crafar said Prezzy cards up to the value of up to $75 were made available to participants.

“About 12 people attended the Napier wānanga and more than 40 people were at the Hastings wānanga. The knowledge shared at the wānanga was invaluable for all those involved, and many participants expressed their appreciation at the opportunity to share their views.”

Crafar said the wānanga were led by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and supported by the Ministry of Justice.

“The aim was to gain a deeper understanding of the local community’s aspirations for Te Ao Mārama. Te Ao Mārama aims to improve the experience for all people who participate in the court system, including victims and whānau.

“It involves the mainstreaming of best practice approaches from solution-focused and therapeutic courts to improve the court experience for all users.”

Crafar said by partnering with iwi and engaging with communities, Te Ao Mārama will be designed to best serve each community’s specific needs.

“Central to its success is gaining perspectives from communities, through the voices of local people. Anyone interested in sharing their court experiences and ideas was able to attend the wānanga.”



















