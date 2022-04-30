Saed and Joana Rajput are devastated their minimart has been hit by thieves again. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

"You break my shop, you break my heart."

Saed and Joana Rajput are devastated to be part of the ram raid spate after their Ōmokoroa Minimart and Takeaways store was targeted last week.

Three thieves backed a stolen Mazda Demio though the glass door of the minimart on Tuesday at 2am and raced inside, headed for the cigarette cabinet.

One of the thieves was video recording the action.

Saed takes the cigarettes away nightly. The thieves were frustrated, he said, and ransacked behind the counter area to find them. They were gone in under a minute, mostly empty handed (a few energy drinks and lighters) but leaving destruction behind them.

They had left the car still running and jumped into a getaway car.

It is the third break-in at the store in three months for the young couple. It's also part of the current spate of ram raids occurring throughout the country. They were one of two other ram raids in the Western Bay of Plenty that night.

Saed and Joana bought the business in July last year.

He says they've worked hard to bring the shop up to scratch, including closing for the first month to renovate and clean. They invested in CCTV security after the first two break-ins in February.

Police have no more information for Saed so far, he says.

"They're minors so they know even if they are caught, nothing can happen to them."

Saed believes they were videotaping to teach others, or to show off.

The young couple are devastated.

"It's been very upsetting. I work hard. I'm working seven days in the shop and my wife works as registered nurse, she gives me a hand in the shop as well.

"I can pay my bills and the rent but any money I am able to save is gone. There's all this added expense due to the break-ins and now my insurance premiums are high.

"I've asked myself is it worth it? Should I sell the shop?"

He's "losing trust" in the police and the law in New Zealand about minors being unable to be prosecuted.

"For the police this is a normal thing for them now. Kids break in, they get a statement, they suggest more safety in the shop instead of finding the people who did this.

"Even if they catch them, they can't prosecute them because they are minors. They do it again and again because they know the police can't touch them."

People in Ōmokoroa were supportive, he said.

"They're checking in on us, they're asking 'we are alright', 'can we help', 'we're here for you'.

"That support makes us more strong."

Police have been contacted for comment.