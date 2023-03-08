The woman's offending occurred over a three-year period. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Whangārei woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $224,758 from a well-known community services provider she worked for.

Kathryn Morale Holmes, 58, appeared in the Whangārei District Court before Judge Gene Tomlinson and entered the plea to one charge of obtains by deception for the theft from Jigsaw North.

Her offending occurred over a three-year period between December 1, 2018 and October 30, 2021.

Holmes had previously been given a sentence indication of four years imprisonment, and although her lawyer Martin Hislop advised she did not accept the indication, she was still willing to plead.

She requested her case be transferred to Auckland for sentencing, where she now resides, however, Judge Tomlinson declined her request.

“There is a huge public interest in the community on this matter and I will not be transferring your case to Auckland where it will disappear into the metropolis and you think you can hide,” Judge Tomlinson said.

Judge Tomlinson told Holmes prison was inevitable and given it would be a long term, she should start prison now.

Holmes’ lawyer Martin Hislop said she needed time to get her affairs in order and requested bail which was granted.

“Jail is the most likely outcome. Prepare to go to jail,” Judge Tomlinson said.

Holmes will next appear May 19 for sentencing.



