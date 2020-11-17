Whangārei man who allegedly shot at police fronts court

A 24-year-old man arrested in relation to a shooting in Whangārei has appeared in court. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A 24-year-old Whangārei man who allegedly shot at a police officer during a pursuit has appeared in court.

Mikaera Rivers is facing charges of using a firearm against law enforcement officers, two counts of unlawfully carry/possess a firearm, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and unlawfully possess a pistol, and made his first appearance in the Whangārei District Court this afternoon.

No plea was taken and Rivers was remanded in custody to re-appear on November 30. An application by the Northern Advocate to photograph Rivers in the court was declined.

He was arrested late Tuesday following a series of Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) follow ups across Whangārei, including roadblocks on Station Rd in Kamo, and searches in and around Mander Park.

The pursuit started when a vehicle with two occupants pulled into a police checkpoint on Te Hononga St in Otangarei at 2.13am on Tuesday but drove off before officers could speak to the driver.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fired a shot into the air while being pursued and later stopped before allegedly firing multiple shots from the driver's seat.

None of the shots hit the patrol vehicle and the officer was not injured.