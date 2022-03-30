The break-in aftermath at Jewelz Whakatāne. Photo / Supplied

Whakatāne jewellery thieves have evaded police after stealing from a store on The Strand in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Jewelz jewellery store was targeted by thieves, and police say a car fled the scene at speed.

Angelia Le Sueur, owner of Jewelz, said the burglary was "surreal and raw still".

She said she received a call from her on-call security staff around 3am.

Le Sueur said it was "not what any business owner wants to hear at all."

Jewelz Whakatāne owner Angelia Le Sueur said the burglary was "surreal and raw still". Photo / Supplied

"I was and am absolutely gutted."

She said it was too early to say for sure what had been taken, but it looked like a mixture of watches and jewellery.

Le Sueur said the police told her they had pursued the thieves, who were in a stolen vehicle, but had to stop chasing because the thieves were driving recklessly.

"I believe the police are still following their movements."

She said the store will reopen as soon as possible, "and continue to give the same service as we always have to our customers".

The police pursued the thieves, but had to stop chasing because the thieves were driving recklessly. Photo / Supplied

"Hopefully measures will be taken in town to dissuade further disruption to any businesses here.

"Being a business owner through the Covid epidemic has been challenging enough, and no one needs this type of grief on top."

A police spokeswoman said police received a report that a commercial premises on The Strand was burgled just before 3am.

"Police saw a vehicle near the store, but it drove off at speed and police were unable to locate the driver," the spokeswoman said.

The police examined the scene yesterday, and said they were in the initial phase of the investigation.

"It is unclear precisely what was taken during the burglary at this stage."