Boy racers cause mayhem corner Fox Rd Old SH1 between Taupiri and Ngaruawahia. Video / Supplied

Video footage has emerged showing illegal street racing on State highway 1 between Taupiri and Ngaruawahia.

Cars are shown doing burnouts as people watch and film what is happening.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call around 9.30 pm on Saturday night about a group of vehicles reportedly racing south from Taupiri towards Hamilton.

However, there were no further calls or reports relating to this group and no action was taken by police.

Earlier this month, a milk tanker was damaged after a stand-off involving a group of young drivers - one of its valves was released, with hundreds of litres of milk emptying onto the ground.

There are disputed accounts over what caused the stand-off between the tanker driver and the young car drivers in Hamilton, with one person claiming the tanker failed to slow down as it approached the group of motorists blocking a road.

Videos are circulating online showing milk pouring out of the tanker, as well as people surrounding the vehicle as it appears the driver tries to keep his door closed.

Police said the truck came to a stop at the intersection of Stokes and Orini roads where a group of cars and people were blocking the road about 1.20am on Saturday.

In 2009, National MP Judith Collins introduced the Vehicle Confiscation and Seizure Bill. It was a move by the future party leader to try to deal with boy racers and illegal street racing and gives the power for cars to be impounded and even crushed.

By the end of 2017, just three cars had been crushed.