Two Whanganui dairies held up at gunpoint, police investigating

Two Whanganui dairies were targeted by armed offenders on Saturday morning. Photo / File

Whanganui Chronicle

Two Whanganui dairies have been held up at gunpoint.

Police said Four Square St Johns was held up around 8.20am on Saturday when a male presented a firearm towards staff before making off with cash.

A similar incident occurred at 11am at the Alma Road Dairy with a male presenting a firearm and demanding cash.

In a statement on Sunday, police could not confirm if the two incidents were linked, but said they were keeping "an open mind" to any possible connection.

No arrests have yet been made but police say inquiries into both incidents are ongoing.