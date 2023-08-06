Haukino Halliday Walters was called in the Whangārei High Court to set a new trial date. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man who allegedly attempted to murder another man by shooting him has had his trial date set.

Haukino Paora Halliday Walters, 21, of Kawakawa, first appeared in the Kaikohe District Court in April charged with one charge of attempted murder, one charge of intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one charge of possession of methamphetamine and one charge of possession of ammunition.

The offending is alleged to have occurred at a location between Kawakawa and Paihia on the evening of April 23, 2023.

Walters’ charges were transferred to the Whangārei High Court and a trial date was originally set for August 4, 2025, which Justice Timothy Brewer said was too far out.

The case was called this week and a new trial date has been set for March 4, 2024 and scheduled for two weeks.

Walters will next appear September 8 for a case review hearing and his lawyer Catherine Cull, KC indicated there was a possibility the case may resolve.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/Ngātiwai/Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked freelance in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.



