Three people arrested after baseball bat threat over crash

An investigation into the confrontation is continuing. Photo / File

Three people in Dunedin have been taken into custody after they allegedly threatened a man with a baseball bat.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the group had been involved in a car crash earlier last week, and were driving in Marlow St when they spotted the other driver about 9pm yesterday.

‘’They confronted each other about who was at fault.’’

Two men, aged 44 and 34, and a 33-year-old woman argued with the other driver and one of them allegedly threatened him with a baseball bat.

Bond said the group then left the scene, but were stopped by police nearby in Market St, in the suburb of St Kilda, where a baseball bat was found under the driver’s seat.

No one was injured.

An investigation into the confrontation is continuing, and the 34-year-old was arrested on a breach of bail charge for an historic matter, Bond said.