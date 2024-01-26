An Auckland teen has alleged she was gang-raped by three men only weeks after she was allegedly raped at Maraetai Beach, where she is pictured.

WARNING: This story discusses rape and may be distressing for some readers.

For about an hour, Kayla’s world stood still.

She was there in body, lying motionless and naked on a dog’s dirty bed. But her mind was void, completely detached from the pain and terror straining her every fibre.

Disengaging was all she could do to survive the three men, all gang members or associates, who were allegedly taking turns helping themselves to her 15-year-old body.

Kayla* was petrified. She thought she was being taken to a car racing event but instead she was shut in a bedroom at a strange house somewhere in Papakura, Auckland.

The room stank of urine and it was strewn with dog faeces and rubbish.

After the first man finished raping her, he turned the light off and closed the door as he left.

She searched frantically in the dark for her clothes. But within minutes, the door handle turned and another gang member came in.

Kayla, now 17, endured not only the alleged pack rape in July 2022 but was also allegedly raped by another member of the gang two months earlier.

In both situations, she felt powerless, “frozen” and too afraid to resist.

Now, she says she is taking back her power by bringing the men to justice.

She also wants to caution young people against engaging in risky situations without thinking through the possible consequences and to encourage rape survivors to speak their truth.

“I hope other girls who have been through anything similar hear my story and know they don’t have to stay quiet and let them get away with it. It’s never too late.”

Police have investigated Kayla’s allegations and the three men said to be involved in the latter incident were all charged with sexual violation by rape, according to court documents seen by NZME.

One has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in February, while another is heading to trial. It is believed the charge against the third man has now been disposed of.

The man from the earlier incident has been charged with sexual violation by the rape of Kayla and with giving her cannabis. His case will also be heard at trial. All of the defendants’ charges have been dealt with in the Manukau District Court.

While Kayla cannot be identified because of the automatic name suppression of complainants in sex cases, the defendants do not have name suppression. However, NZME has chosen not to name them, or the gang they belong to, at this stage, to protect their fair trial rights.

Kayla’s story begins two years ago when she and her mother, Lani*, moved to Papakura.

She was a bubbly, outgoing teen who was attending a course and had dreams of becoming a superyacht captain.

But having just moved to a new area, she did not have many friends and was becoming increasingly lonely.

Before long, she and Lani were introduced by neighbours to a gang member who lived in their neighbourhood.

Seeing gang members in the area was commonplace and did not alarm either of them.

That man, now 42, visited their home often and would usually bring with him his teenage niece, who struck up a friendship with Kayla.

“He was really nice to me, and to my mum.”

She grew to trust the man, and every Wednesday he would pick her up and take her and his niece to a drag-racing event.

One night in May 2022, on the promise of going to the drags again, he took Kayla and his niece for a drive.

But this time it was different.

To Kayla’s surprise, he dropped his niece off at someone’s house so she could babysit.

Kayla, now alone with him, believed they were still headed for the drags and felt relaxed about it being just the two of them.

“He didn’t ever do anything that made it seem like he was interested in me. He treated me like he treated [his niece].”

But then the man pulled up at Maraetai Beach, on Auckland’s Pōhutukawa Coast, and parked at a lookout.

It was dark and there were no other cars around. Kayla started to feel uncomfortable.

He then put a sunshade up to cover his windscreen and lit a joint, which he allegedly shared with her.

He began to say “disgusting things” to her and to touch her leg.

She did not respond and was paralysed by fear. He then removed her pants and allegedly raped her.

“He was really heavy,” she recalls through tears.

“I was frozen, scared and I was starting to pass out. I tried to open the door but it wouldn’t open.”

Soon after, the man allegedly told Kayla not to tell anyone what had happened or it would “ruin his family”.

He then pulled the sunshade down and drove her home.

She avoided her mother, went straight to the bathroom and showered. “I cried in there for a while. I felt disgusting.”

She did not tell anyone about what allegedly happened. For the next couple of weeks, the man continued to turn up at her house, with his niece, to take her to the drags.

But Kayla would stay in her room and ask her mother to tell them she was too tired to go.

“I was scared, I didn’t want to go out with him again.”

Lani says she never twigged.

Then, weeks later, as the man’s attempts to take Kayla out began to wane, two new visitors knocked at her door.

They were younger members of the gang, whom Kayla and Lani had met briefly in the neighbourhood.

The men, one 19 and the other 24, told Kayla they wanted to take her to the drags to meet up with the first man and his niece.

As Kayla tells this part of her story, she gets upset when recalling how she willingly left her home to go with them.

It is a move she struggles to explain. There was an element of feeling she had to go with them, and she was also feeling lonely and angry, she says.

Lani was there when her daughter left with the gang members and says she had no issues with it.

While Kayla says what happened next was no fault of her own, she vehemently regrets getting into the car that day.

“I hate myself for it.”

She wasn’t taken to the drags, and the other man and his niece were nowhere in sight. She was instead driven to a garage where the men picked up two more gang members.

She was trapped in the back seat between them and, while they were friendly enough, she was growing increasingly nervous.

After another stop, the car pulled up at a home unfamiliar to Kayla.

“They parked right up at the door to the house. And then one of them got out, then I got out and the other boys got out.

“Then they all just surrounded me in the house and [the 24-year-old] told me to get in the first room that was on the left.

“He told me to stay in there and shut the door.”

The house belonged to a woman, who was home at the time, and the men went and spoke with her “privately”, Kayla says.

She waited in the room, petrified.

It was not long before the 24-year-old came in, approached her and took off her clothes.

He forced her onto the dog’s bed and raped her.

Kayla recalls telling him she did not like what was happening. But largely, she says she was so fearful that she completely disengaged.

“Then he gets up and turns the light off and shuts the door.

“I started looking for my stuff but someone else walked in.”

It was the 19-year-old. He grabbed Kayla, put her back on the dog bed and tried to kiss her.

“I didn’t say anything this time. I was too scared.”

The lights remained off and, when the man finished allegedly raping her, he got up and left the room.

Kayla sat crying.

A third man, also 19, who is the one whose charge was disposed of, came in a short time later. He switched the light on, sat next to Kayla and asked if she was OK.

“I told him, ‘No, I’m not. I didn’t want to do any of this with any of you.’

“He said to me ‘It’s OK’ and hugged me. Then he turned the light off and did the same thing to me.”

After enduring the alleged third rape in less than an hour, she says the 24-year-old came back into the room with a fourth person. She guessed he was barely 13.

He just stood there and, despite the 24-year-old telling him what to do, nothing happened.

Kayla says the rest of the gang members then came back into the room and the 24-year-old raped her again.

This time, it was in front of the group and he ordered the young boy to video it on a phone.

“I was trying to hide my face and [the 24-year-old] kept pulling my head up to show the camera.”

After the prolonged ordeal, she felt dazed and sick. She was told to put her clothes back on and they all left the house together.

She was back in the car, sitting between two of the men who had just allegedly raped her.

Kayla was convinced she was going to be killed.

But, to her relief, they pulled up outside her house. She got out and ran inside to her mother.

Lani immediately knew something was not right.

“I said, ‘You tell me what happened right now,’ and then I called the police,” she recalls.

“I made sure she didn’t have a shower or nothing, I wanted to make sure she got to that hospital and they got every piece of DNA possible.”

That night, Kayla underwent a sexual assault forensic examination at the hospital and was given a multitude of medicines to prevent her from contracting any diseases.

She discovered she already had two sexually transmitted infections, which she believes she caught from the 42-year-old during the alleged earlier incident.

While she revealed to police that night what had occurred with the group of men, it was a further three months before she disclosed what allegedly happened at Maraetai Beach.

Now, more than 18 months on, she attends counselling weekly but says her life remains shattered.

“I have nightmares every night about what they did to me.

“I struggle to sleep and am on prescription sleeping pills to help me.”

Men looking at her, a car slowing down next to her, or just being alone sends her into a panic. She is subdued, does not socialise and struggles to trust people.

But there is still a fire inside Kayla and it burns brighter with every day she inches closer to seeing her alleged rapists in court.

She is resolute and committed to bringing them to justice. It was the 24-year-old who pleaded guilty to raping her, while the rest have denied any involvement.

“What they did was wrong and I’m feeling strong about going to court,” Kayla says, as Lani expresses her full support.

*Names have been changed to protect the complainant.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter.