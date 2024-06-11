Waikato police have named the baby who died on Saturday, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police are fronting media this afternoon to reveal new details in the homicide investigation into the “violent” death of a 10-month-old Te Kūiti baby boy.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley has named the baby this afternoon as Mustafa Ali.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take “several days” due to the “extent of his injuries”.

The scene examination is ongoing at the home Mustafa lived with his parents.

Pithkethley said the injuries were the result of violent blunt force trauma and the injuries do not seem to be accidental.

He is asking anyone with any information to reach out to police.

Pitkethley said police are continuing to speak to his parents, who have both given statements to police.

He extended his thanks to their investigation team and encouraged others to come forward with more information.

Pitkethley said the fatal injuries occurred on the day the little boy was taken to hospital.

He said two other people lived at the home with the baby and his parents.

Pitkethley said there were “inconsistencies” with stories from the child’s parents about how the baby came to be injured.

He would not comment on Oranga Tamariki’s involvement with the family.

Mustafa Ali had been known to police due to previous “non-accidental” injuries.

The Herald will have a live stream at 2pm playing at the top of this file.

Mustafa Maheir Mukzameel Ali was unconscious when he was taken to Te Kūiti Hospital on Saturday afternoon and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. A homicide investigation was launched the next day.

Earlier, the baby’s father told Stuff he had been home alone with his son, who was unwell and appeared to choke on vomit.

Ali said he “tapped” on his son’s back and bottom and attempted CPR.

He was now worried police would charge him over his son’s death.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, because I was trying to save my son,” he told Stuff.

“He was my son, I loved him so much. I was trying my best.”

Mukzameel Ali holding baby Mustafa Maheir Mukzameel Ali.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said the initial examination showed the baby had suffered violent, blunt-force trauma.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive service delivery Rachel Leota said the agency was notified on Sunday.

“We are assisting police in trying to understand the circumstances that led to this,” Leota said.

Pitkethley said police would question locals over the coming days.

Police and forensic team comb a Te Kūiti property connected to the homicide investigation. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“They are working with us as we establish what occurred in this young child’s life and how he came to be so badly injured.”

Pitkethley said full details of the baby’s injuries would not be made public and the full extent of the abuse he suffered would be determined by a post-mortem examination.

“The death of any child is a shock to the community, and we know many in Te Kūiti will be affected by this.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service and reference file number 240608/8263.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.