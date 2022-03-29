Police found David Keith Yates, 65, dead at a property in Swanson in November. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man accused of killing 65-year-old David Keith Yates in West Auckland last year has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, after it was revealed in court today that he told mental health workers he had been hearing voices in his head prior to the alleged attack.

The defendant, who continues to have interim name suppression, appeared at the High Court at Auckland via audio-visual feed from a lockdown psychiatric facility.

Also at the hearing, Justice Sally Fitzgerald found the man fit to stand trial, citing two psychiatric reports "which were fairly clear and consistent in their conclusion".

Yates' body was found at his Candia Rd home in Swanson on November 13.

During the defendant's first appearance at Waitākere District Court in November, he did not respond to or engage with the judge and did not acknowledge if he could hear and understand the proceedings. A psychiatric assessment was requested.

Since then, two reports have been filed.

In one of them, defence counsel Nicholas Wintour pointed out today, the defendant reported voices in his head for over a year that instructed him to kill Yates and another man. He appeared to have been suffering psychosis at the time of Yates' death, Wintour said.

Justice Fitzgerald ordered two more reports today - this time to assist the court in determining whether a defence of insanity is available.

The reports are expected to be discussed at the man's next High Court appearance in June. Until then, the judge ordered, the defendant will either remain at the Mason Clinic Regional Forensic Psychiatry Services in Auckland or - if deemed mentally fit to do so - be transferred to police custody.

A trial date has been set for May 2023.