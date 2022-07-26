Damage at the Super Liquor Rotorua Central store this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua liquor store has been targeted again, one week after a ram raid caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at the premises.

A police spokeswoman said police were informed that a vehicle had reversed into the Super Liquor Rotorua Central on Fenton St about 4am today.

"The offender or offenders don't appear to have gained entry and have driven off.

"Inquiries were ongoing."

Store manager Andre Watson said it had been "a miserable morning".

"You know it's not going to be good news when your phone rings that early."

Store manager Andre Watson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Watson said the ram raiders had backed into one of the store windows but were stopped by the grill.

"It was the next one over from [the door they broke last week]. They gave the grill a good shake and tried again and then drove off."

Watson said he and the staff had been on site since about 4.30am cleaning up and sweeping broken glass.

"We'll be open for business as usual. There's nothing else to do.

"So we'll be here, smiling for every customer who comes in."

Last Wednesday the front doors of the store were severely damaged by a ram raid and alcohol was taken, costing thousands of dollars.