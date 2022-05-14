Two men are now in hospital after the incident on Orchard Rise in Rosehill, Papakura this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two men are in hospital after being "seriously assaulted" in Rosehill early this morning, police say.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation was underway.

"Police were initially called to an altercation between a group of people on Orchard Rise in Rosehill just before 2am," she said.

"Two people received serious injuries and were taken to hospital."

Orchard Rise remained closed while the scene was being examined.

• Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P050576411.