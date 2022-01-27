The 30-year-old had his first appearance in the Hamilton District Court adjourned until a later date. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Raglan man has allegedly registered one of the highest blood alcohol limits in New Zealand.

The 30-year-old mechanic was stopped on Main Rd on January 21 when he returned a blood alcohol level of 491mlgs - nearly 10 times the legal blood alcohol limit.

The country's breath and blood alcohol levels were reviewed and lowered in 2014.

If a driver registers over 250mcg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, or 50mlg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, their vehicle is confiscated for 24 hours.

It's only when they blow on or over 400mcg or 80mlg that they will be charged with a drink driving offence and ordered to appear in court.

The accused's reading is nearly 10 times the legal blood alcohol level and likely one of the highest in New Zealand.

If converted to breath alcohol, it would have registered more than 2400mcgs.

The man was set to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning, but given the country's red light setting, he has been administratively remanded off to appear at a later date.

It's unclear what the highest drink driving level is, but a man in the eastern Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau blew more than 2000mcgs in 2015.

At the time, Whakatane Police Sergeant Ray Wylie said the result was the highest he had ever seen.

The cost of a drink driving crash

Exclusive figures previously provided to NZME, showed every time a person was injured or killed in a drink driving crash it was estimated to cost the New Zealand taxpayer more than $117,000.

The figures were released by ACC under the Official Information Act to the Helen Clark Foundation and showed that between 2016 and 2020 nearly 10,000 claims relating to alcohol-related crashes were accepted.

That equated to more than five claims a day.

On average, ACC projected each claimant would be paid out $117,351 for lifetime costs, totalling $1.16 billion of taxpayer money from that five-year snapshot of crashes where police identified alcohol as a factor.

The costs cover compensation for loss of income, medical treatment and rehabilitation.