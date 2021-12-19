Police seeking footage of Lower Hutt assault

Police are seeking dash cam footage for a serious assault in Lower Hutt on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

Wellington police are seeking dash cam footage for investigation into an "unprovoked and cowardly" asault on two young men in Lower Hutt in the early hours of Saturday.

An 18-year-old man received life threatening injuries and is now in a stable condition at Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit.

"He sustained these injuries as a result of a brutal and cowardly attack by up to five offenders," a police spokesperson said.

Another 19-year-old man was found unconscious with significant blood loss. HIs injuries were also the result of an unprovoked and cowardly attack by multiple offenders, the spokesperson said. The man remains at Hutt Hospital.

The assaults occcured at Trevethick Grove in Lower Hutt at around 2.15am on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for any members of the public to make contact if they were in their vehicles in the vicinity of Trevethick Grove, Whites Line West, and Ludlam Crescent at the time and have dash cam footage.

Staff are continuing their enquiries at the crime scene today, speaking to people who live in the area as well as party-goers at a Trevethick Grove address on Friday night.

Initial inquiries indicate the men had attended the party before they were assaulted, according to an earlier police statement.

"We are also urging residents of this area to check their properties for any items that do not belong to them and that may have been involved in this offending," police said.

People with information or footage are asked to contact the investigation team on 105 quoting 211218/4047.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.