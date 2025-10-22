Police are appealing for the public's help in their double homicide investigation into a Bucklands Beach house fire. Photo / Corey Fleming

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a distinctive container they believe can help them in their investigation into a double homicide in a “deliberately lit” Bucklands Beach house fire.

An accelerant was used in the fire and police believe a 10 litre container discovered at the scene is believed to be what was used to bring the substance to the property.

On October 2 at 2.30am, emergency services responded to a house fire on Murvale Drive which resulted in the deaths of two people.

They were 36-year-old Jung Sup Lee and 11-year-old Ha-il Lee.