Police are appealing for the public's help in their double homicide investigation into a Bucklands Beach house fire. Photo / Corey Fleming
Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a distinctive container they believe can help them in their investigation into a double homicide in a “deliberately lit” Bucklands Beach house fire.
An accelerant was used in the fire and police believe a 10 litre container discovered at thescene is believed to be what was used to bring the substance to the property.
On October 2 at 2.30am, emergency services responded to a house fire on Murvale Drive which resulted in the deaths of two people.
They were 36-year-old Jung Sup Lee and 11-year-old Ha-il Lee.
Ha-il Lee was remembered as a “delightful” Bucklands Beach Intermediate student and was called a credit to his family by principal Will Roper.
His older brother, mother and a boarder escaped the blaze and did not suffer any injuries.
There are currently no persons of interest in the investigation.
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua, Counties Manukau CIB, said police would like to hear from anyone who saw a person or people in possession of similar containers on the evening of October 1 or the morning of October 2.
Police had previously asked residents of Bucklands Beach, Howick, Sunnyhills, Mellons Bay, Botany Downs or Highland Park who have CCTV footage between the hours of 10pm on Wednesday October 1 and 5am on Thursday, October 2, to contact them.
Dash cam or GoPro footage from the same areas and times were also sought by police.
Those with any footage have been encouraged to visit the operation’s online portal and upload what they have for police to review.
The public can also contact police online or call 105 using the reference number 251002/9501.