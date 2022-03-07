Police officers were listening in when Peter Hitchcock threatened to kill his former partner after he made a barrage of abusive calls, the Whanganui District Court heard. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police officers were listening in when Peter Hitchcock threatened to kill his former partner after he made a barrage of abusive calls, the Whanganui District Court heard. Photo / Bevan Conley

When Peter Edward Hitchcock threatened to kill his former partner over the telephone he didn't realise police were listening.

About 7.15pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021, Hitchcock called his victim's cellphone which was answered by her daughter, the police summary of facts states.

It was the seventh time that day the 54-year-old had called the woman he had previously been in a relationship with for 14 years and the 13th time he had called within two days.

The ongoing threatening phone calls had prompted his victim to contact police who arrived during the call and heard him threaten to kill her.

Less than half an hour later, at 7.41pm, Hitchcock called again and officers were again listening in.

"The defendant told the victim he's gone over the edge, it's too late, he wants to kill her and she couldn't say anything that would change his mind."

Police arrested Hitchcock at his home address later that night.

He explained "he wanted the victim to feel the way he feels".

His harassment of the victim began at 10.30am the day before when he called her asking for thousands of dollars and told her he was coming to collect it.

"The defendant told the victim she needed to give him the money or she would be sorry, saying she knew what he was like and he had nothing to lose."

The victim ended the call but it didn't stop Hitchcock who continued to call during the day, telling the woman he was going to get her, and again the following day.

Hitchcock appeared before Judge Dugald Matheson in the Whanganui District Court on Monday for sentencing on one charge of threatening to kill.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

Defence lawyer Mark McGhie sought a sentence of community detention with community work.

Judge Matheson noted there had been one previous family harm incident between the couple but no real violence and no suggestion a weapon was involved.

He said Hitchcock had got himself into a bit of a lather and needed some help to work through some financial issues which were the cause of his anger.

Hitchcock was sentenced to four months' community detention, with a 7pm to 7am curfew, and supervision for nine months.