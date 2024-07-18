Advertisement
Pedestrian assaulted, hit by car on Dunedin road

Ben Tomsett
By
A Dunedin woman is facing multiple charges following an incident involving the assault of a mother and hitting her with a car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond reported that the 54-year-old victim was walking with her two daughters on Green Island Bush Rd on Thursday.

At that time, a blue vehicle was seen driving along the road which the victim recognised having previously seen it driving at excessive speeds, and gestured for it to slow down.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, then “pulled up aggressively towards her”, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

During the scuffle, the driver slapped the victim’s phone out of her hand.

As the driver pulled out into the street, the victim was struck by the vehicle, Bond said.

The driver proceeded to her home, while the victim called the police.

Police spoke with both parties and arrested the driver, she was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, assault, and making threatening remarks.

The driver has been bailed to appear in court next week.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin


