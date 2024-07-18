In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear high schools defy ministry orders, Darlene Tana’s future in Parliament and why more Kiwi couples are opting to elope.

A Dunedin woman is facing multiple charges following an incident involving the assault of a mother and hitting her with a car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond reported that the 54-year-old victim was walking with her two daughters on Green Island Bush Rd on Thursday.

At that time, a blue vehicle was seen driving along the road which the victim recognised having previously seen it driving at excessive speeds, and gestured for it to slow down.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, then “pulled up aggressively towards her”, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

During the scuffle, the driver slapped the victim’s phone out of her hand.