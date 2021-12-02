Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Crime

Part of Whanganui's Victoria Ave evacuated after anonymous threat

Quick Read
The intersection and surrounding buildings were evacuated by police on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

The intersection and surrounding buildings were evacuated by police on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Whanganui's Victoria Ave at the intersection with Ingestre St was closed for a time early on Thursday afternoon, after a tip-off relating to the Cash Converters store.

Police moved in to erect the cordon at 12.50pm, blocking motorists and pedestrians from accessing both streets.

Officers were seen entering and exiting Cash Converters while the cordon was in place.

A police spokesperson said police were tipped off anonymously via the Crimestoppers line to an "item of concern" at the store.

Police responded immediately, but nothing of interest was located.

The road reopened around 1.10pm.

Police get cars and people to move off Victoria Ave. Photo / Bevan Conley
Police get cars and people to move off Victoria Ave. Photo / Bevan Conley