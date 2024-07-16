The parent’s partner, known only as B due to suppression orders, is on trial in the High Court at Whangārei for attempted murder and aiding and abetting the suicide of their daughter in February 2023.
They are also charged with attempting to perverse the course of justice in relation to an interaction with their daughter’s caregiver on September 2023 which could have allegedly made bail conditions more favourable.
The parent initially said in a police statement that when they arrived home “[the child] was unusually drowsy”.
But when private investigators went to see the parent in July this year, a further statement was provided.
The daughter is on a list of prescribed medications to be taken in the morning, lunchtime and evening, including cannabis drops.
The new statement said the parent wanted to clarify what they meant from their original statement, which was read in court.
“When I said ‘this is unusual at this time of day’, that is incorrect.
“These are the words I used at the time I made my statement, I retract this now and, on reflection, this is not correct and being drowsy isn’t uncommon for [the child] when she was on her normal medication,” the updated statement said.
Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Arthur Fairley asked the parent whether it was normal for the child to be drowsy throughout the day.
“It is normal for her to be drowsy on the day when I got back from the groceries,” Fairley read from the man’s updated statement.
