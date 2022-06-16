Poll shows how our mayoral candidates rank, why the AA’s issued a warning to the Government amid rising petrol prices and there’s something fishy about how one company handled the GIB crisis in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man whose 42-year-old wife was found dead at their South Auckland home in 2020 has admitted to having murdered her.

Beant Singh, 49, had been set to go to trial next month in the High Court at Auckland.

He instead stood before Justice Geoffrey Venning today, stating "yes" through a Punjabi interpreter when asked if he wished to plead guilty.

Police were called to the scene of a sudden death on September 21, 2020, where they found the body of Binder Kaur.

Singh was arrested three days later.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the victim's family at this extremely difficult time," Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers of Counties Manukau Police said at the time of the arrest.

Justice Venning issued Singh a first-strike warning and remanded him in custody to await sentencing in September.

The couple had no children, but Kaur's family in India will have access via audio-visual link to the sentencing.

