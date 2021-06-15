Ōtāhuhu murder: Alec Junior Moala's alleged killers in court, lose name suppression

Murder inquiry: Person shot dead in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland; armed police cordon off street. Video / Hayden Woodward

Murder inquiry: Person shot dead in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland; armed police cordon off street. Video / Hayden Woodward

The two men accused of murdering Alec Junior Moala have pleaded not guilty and can now be named.

Sosaia Vaitohi, 26, and Metthuselak Talakai, 28, appeared briefly in the High Court at Auckland.

Name suppression for both of them lapsed today.

Alec Junior Moala was shot dead last month. Photo / Supplied

Talakai's next appearance will be a callover on June 30 and Vaitohi will have a case review of August 18.

Both men were remanded in custody.

Defence counsel Emma Priest said both had requested to attend their upcoming hearings in person.

Moala was 31, was married and had three children, his father told the Herald last month.

He was from Papatoetoe and was also known as Aleki.