A thief was caught on camera during a daylight robbery at Michael Hill Jewellers in Takapuna. Video / Supplied

A thief was caught on camera during a daylight robbery at Michael Hill Jewellers in Takapuna. Video / Supplied

A man has been charged and stolen goods returned after a jewellery store on Auckland's North Shore was robbed in broad daylight last week.

The robbery at Michael Hill Jewellery on the corner of Hurstmere and Lake Rds in Takapuna was earlier reported to police at about 4.30pm on June 16.

By the time police arrived, the offenders had fled in a vehicle later found abandoned.

But the incident was caught on video and showed members of the public standing nearby as the robbery took place.

Now Waitematā East area commander inspector Stefan Sagar has revealed a person has been charged and stolen property recovered after police conducted two search warrants at West Auckland homes today.

"A 20-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court at a later date," Sagar said.

Police inquiries are ongoing, and Sagar said he cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid.

"Police would like to thank members of the community who have already provided us with information," he said.

"We continue to welcome anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact Police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

"Police also strongly encourage anyone who witnesses potentially illegal activity to call 111 straight away."

Thieves caught on camera robbing the North Shore jewellery store. Photo / Supplied

In the video of the crime, published on social media last week, several loud bangs and glass smashing can be heard.

Several members of the public also saw the robbery unfold, many recording it on their phones.

One man appeared to approach the shopfront, only to quickly move back.

Another man could be heard saying, "We should get the car out of here."

It was unclear whether the man was referring to his own vehicle or that of the offenders.

As the video ended, one of the offenders could be seen smashing a glass cabinet, presumably to gain access to the items within.

It wasn't the first time the store has been hit by thieves.

In February of 2019, it was ram raided by two vehicles carrying four people early in the morning.

While police didn't say what was taken, Michael Hill's New Zealand general manager Greg Nel told the Herald at the time; "Four people went in, broke all the cabinets and took all the jewellery".

The store had to be closed for at least a week while the storefront and cabinets were replaced.