Northland teen found guilty of Ōpua murder

A Northland teenager has been found guilty of murdering a man near the Roadrunner Tavern in the Mid North. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A 15-year-old Northlander who stabbed to death a man in the Mid North has been found guilty of murder.

The verdict was delivered by a jury in the High Court at Whangārei about 4.15pm today about four hours after the jurors retired just before lunch.

The boy, who was 14 years old when he murdered Bram Willems near the Roadrunner Tavern between Ōpua and Paihia on January 7 this year.

He maintained during the nearly three-week trial he acted in self defence when Willems lunged at him with a knife after they returned from a joyride in the latter's car.

The boy chose to give evidence and told the jury Willems conduct, which included unwanted behaviour towards a female cousin in his car, and a threat to kill a male cousin, concerned him.

He told the court he was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis supplied to him by Willems when the stabbing took place.

The jury rejected his version of events and accepted the Crown case he murdered Willems using a knife he kept on him.

Loud cries from a woman, presumably related to the boy, could be heard from the public gallery as the jury's verdict was delivered.

The defendant stood calm in the dock, flanked by officers from Youth Aid.

Justice Tim Brewer thanked the jury for their service before remanding the boy in custody for a callover on February 3 when a sentencing date will be set.