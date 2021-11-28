Northland news in brief: Booster dose available from today; two lucky Lotto winners

A_190221MOHVaccine6.JPG

Vaccine booster doses will be available in Northland from today.

Photo / Supplied

There have been two new Covid-19 cases in Northland, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 80.

The new cases were reported in Ruakākā and announced by the Northland District Health Board on Saturday.

As of yesterday, there were 24 active cases while 56 patients have been released from isolation.

Interviews were underway over the weekend to establish links in regards to one case in Whangārei.

Northland DHB said 501 Covid tests were carried out and 724 jabs were administered on Saturday up until 6am yesterday.

Vaccine boosters will be available from today for anyone over 18 who has had their second dose at least six months ago.

They can book through www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz, make an appointment with their GP or local pharmacy, or access a primary health provider.

The Government will this afternoon announce details around the Covid-19 Protection Framework, commonly known as the traffic light system, that comes into effect this Friday.

Two lucky Lotto winners

Two lucky punters each won $20,807 in the Lotto Second Division draw over the weekend.

The winning tickets were bought on MyLotto and at Shopping Fresh in Kaikohe.

They were among 12 Lotto players from throughout New Zealand who each won $20,807, while two others also each won $28,496 in Powerball's Second Division draw. None were from Northland.

The winning Lotto numbers from Saturday were 8, 17, 20, 26, 31, and 37 with Bonus number 7.

Man accused of stabbing

A Whangārei man will appear in court today after a second man was stabbed in the back and neck.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was arrested for allegedly stabbing the 41-year-old at Whangārei Heads around 1.30am on Sunday.

Crushed by wall

A Dargaville man was flown to Whangārei Hospital in a bid to save his leg that had been crushed by a concrete wall.

Senior Sergeant Pat Davis, of Northland Police, said the man in his late 60s had been carrying out home renovations on Saturday afternoon and was demolishing a concrete water tank when he accidentally dropped the wall onto his leg, trapping it.

The Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade, police and St John paramedics arrived on the scene to help the man, who was eventually taken to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Davis said the man reportedly hadn't been in a lot of pain and was coherent and talking at the time.

Firebugs in toilets

Firebugs damaged the public toilets in Ngunguru following a late-night callout on Saturday for the local volunteer brigade.

Station officer Chris Gibbs said the toilets on Ngunguru Rd were closed after the suspected arson burnt out the back wall at around 10.40pm.

Fortunately, the crew's quick response prevented the unnecessary fire from escalating.

Bake-off returns

Covid permitting, the Maungakaramea bake-off and fete — a community day of fun and pre-Christmas cheer — is on again this Saturday.

Any profit made will be donated to the local fire brigade.

Doors will open at 9.30am and there will be food trucks, local live music and all sorts of beautiful crafts on sale.

Stallholders selling handmade or upcycled crafts, homegrown, and food stalls items are welcome. They can register at bit.ly/mgk-bakeoff.

The inaugural event was held in 2020 and attracted hundreds of locals, with profits donated to the Maungakaramea Sports Complex.